July 12

* SIGNS LOI WITH PROSERVICE FINTECO SP. Z O.O. (FINTECO) ABOUT ENTRY BY FINTECO IN PLACE OF COMPANY TO CONTRACTS THAT CUBE HAS CONCLUDED WITH INGENIERIA DE SOFTWARE BANCARIO IN 2015

* FINTECO ALSO PLANS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF AFFILIATED WITH CO'S UNIT ENTITIES

* TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE 5 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR SALE OF RIGHTS TO FINTECO

