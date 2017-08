July 17 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON FRIDAY, TRANSFERS PLAYER NELSON SEMEDO TO SPAIN'S FC BARCELONA FOR 30.6 MILLION EUROS

* ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS WORTH 5.1 MILLION EUROS FOR EVERY 50 MATCHES PLAYED, DEPEND ON OBJECTIVES ACHIEVED BY THE PLAYER AND EVENTUAL CONTRACT RENEWAL

Source text: bit.ly/2tSAHG8

