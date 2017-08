July 17 (Reuters) - ALMA MARKET SA:

* SAYS THAT IT FILES TO COURT IN CRACOW MOTION FOR APPROVAL OF TERMS TO SELL ORGANIZED PART OF COMPANY TO IMMOMOK SP. Z O.O. FOR 94.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE SALE TO ALLOW TO OBTAIN THE MOST FAVORABLE PRICE IN BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AND REDUCE COSTS OF PROCEEDINGS

