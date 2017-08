Aug 14 (Reuters) - DEWB AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE SALE OF ITS SHARES IN NANOTRON TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

* SENSERA LIMITED AIMS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF NANOTRON TECHNOLOGIES GMBH AT A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF 6.4 MILLION EUROS

