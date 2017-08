BRIEF-Juventus signs contract with Torino F.C. for transfer of player Rincon

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT REACHED THE AGREEMENT WITH TORINO FOOTBALL CLUB FOR THE LOAN, UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018, OF THE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER RINCON HERNANDEZ TOMAS EDUARDO FOR EUR 3 MILLION

* FURTHERMORE, TORINO FOOTBALL CLUB TO TRANSFORM THE LOAN IN DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL AND ACQUIRE THE PLAYER FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 6 MILLION IF THE PLAYER COMPLETES A CERTAIN NUMBER OF FIRST TEAM APPEARANCES WITHIN JUNE 30, 2018

