BRIEF-Axactor and Geveran enter into co-investment partnership securing EUR 300 mln in investment capacity

* SAID ON MONDAY AXACTOR AB (PUBL) AND GEVERAN TRADING CO. LIMITED, A COMPANY INDIRECTLY CONTROLLED BY TRUSTS ESTABLISHED BY MR. JOHN FREDRIKSEN FOR THE BENEFIT OF HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY, SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT COMPANY

* AXACTOR AND GEVERAN WILL BOTH INVEST EUR 30 MILLION OF EQUITY AND HOLD A 50 PER CENT OWNERSHIP EACH. IN ADDITION, GEVERAN WILL PROVIDE A SUBORDINATED DEBT FACILITY OF UP TO EUR 120 MILLION

* THE PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT COMPANY WILL IN ADDITION SEEK BANK FINANCING

* THE TARGETED INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF THE PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT COMPANY WILL BE AROUND EUR 300 MILLION

* THE TARGET IS FOR THE PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT COMPANY TO BE OPERATIONAL FROM EARLY Q4 2017

