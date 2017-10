Sept 26 (Reuters) - VISIBILIA EDITORE SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD HAD RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 5.4 MLN NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 0.1296/SHR

* SHAREHOLDERS CAN SUBSCRIBE TO TWO NEW SHARES EVERY NINE SHARES ALREADY HELD

* MAXIMUM VALUE OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS EUR 0.7 MLN

