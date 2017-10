BRIEF-Medicontech sells Mediacontech Broadcast and its unit SBP to Europa Investimenti

Sept 27 (Reuters) - MEDIACONTECH SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD RESOLVED TO SELL ITS STAKE IN MEDIACONTECH BROADCAST, WHICH OWNS 100 PCT OF SBP, AS WELL AS PART OF ITS CREDITS TO EUROPA INVESTIMENTI

* MEDIACONTECH BROADCAST TO RECEIVE 830,000 EURO FINANCING

* TO SELL TO EUROPA INVESTIMENTI 100 PCT OF MEDIACONTECH BROADCAST FOR THE SYMBOLIC AMOUNT OF ONE EURO

* TO SELL TO EUROPA INVESTIMENTI EUR 1.1 MLN IN CREDITS FOR THE SYMBOLIC AMOUNT OF ONE EURO

* EUROPA INVESTIMENTI WILL IN EXCHANGE INDEMNIFY MEDIACONTECH AGAINST THE GUARANTEES IT ISSUED IN FAVOUR OF SBP FOR EUR 1 MLN

* EUROPA INVESTIMENTI WILL ALSO FILE A COMPOSITION WITH CREDITORS FOR SBP WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY FURTHER FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM MEDIACONTECH

