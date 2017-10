Sept 27 (Reuters) - FINANCIAL ASSETS MANAGEMENT GROUP SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH CONSORTIUM, WHICH IS BUILDING A1 HIGHWAY, FOR TRANSPORTATION OF GROUND AND SAND

* ESTIMATED REMUNERATION FOR THE COMPANY‘S SERVICES IS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

