Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATM SA

* THE TOTAL VOLUME OF AAW III SP. Z O.O. SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF ATM SHARES AMOUNTED TO 12,573,086 SHARES, SAID INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER TRIGON DM

* AAW III ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 15,782,413 SHARES OF ATM REPRESENTING 43.43 PCT OF CO‘S VOTES ON AUG. 3

Source text - bit.ly/2xKOeSv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)