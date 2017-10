Sept 28 (Reuters) - BIOTECH-IGG AB:

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO REQUEST DELISTING FROM AKTIETORGET WITH REFERENCE TO, INTER ALIA, THAT FORMALITIES SURROUNDING RE-LISTING PROCESS HAVE MEANT THAT THE COMPANY HAS NOT HAD REASONABLE TIME AVAILABLE

* LAST LISTING DATE WILL BE OCT. 6, 2017

