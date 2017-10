BRIEF-MC Link: 2I FIBER acquires 89.81 pct of MC Link, launches offer for remaining shares, announces board changes

Sept 29 (Reuters) - MC LINK SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT SHAREHOLDERS HAVE NOMINATED NEW BORAD OF DIRECTORS

* ALBERTO TRONDOLI HAS BEEN NOMINATED CHAIRMAN AND MAURO MAIA HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO

* ANNOUNCED THAT SHAREHOLDERS PAOLO NUTI, BO ARNKLIT, WAY

* OUT S.R.L., GIOVANNI FALCONE, MARCO PODINI, MARIA LUISA PODINI AND SILVANO FRATICELLI HAVE SOLD TO 2I FIBER SPA 2,906,585 SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 89.81 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* TRANSACTION VALUE WAS EUR 45.3 MILLION

* 2I FIBER SPA HAS ALSO ACQUIRED 128,640 SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 3.98 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTIONS 2I FIBER SPA OWNS 93.789 PCT OF MC LINK

* 2I FIBER WILL BE OBLIGED TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING SHARES OF MC LINK, EQUAL TO 201,000 SHARES REPRESENTING 6.21 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* LAUNCHES OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING SHARES AT EUR 15.60 PER SHARE

* AFTER FULFILMENT OF THIS OBLIGATION 2I FIBER INTENDS TO START PROCEDURE TO DELIST MC LINK SHARES FROM AIM ITALIA

* MC LINK HAS AGREED TO SELL TO 2I FIBER 39,000 OWN SHARES, REPRESENTING 1.2 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

