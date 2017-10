Oct 2 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* SAID ON SATURDAY SOLD PROJECT FASANEN, LOCATED IN CENTRAL ARLÖV, BURLÖVS MUNICIPALITY, COMPRISING OF ABOUT 275 APARTMENTS

* PROPERTY VALUE AT COMPLETION IS ESTIMATED TO ABOUT SEK 470 MILLION

* BUYER IS A NORDIC REAL ESTATE INVESTOR

