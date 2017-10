Oct 2 (Reuters) - CFI HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SIGNED AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF 1,261 SHARES REPRESENTING 68.3 OF SURTEX SP. Z O.O. OWNED BY THE COMPANY TO STARHEDGE SA

* SHARES WERE TRANSFER INSTEAD OF PAYING PART OF THE PRICE (AT AMOUNT OF UP TO 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS) FOR THE PURCHASED INVESTMENT NOTE

* THE COMPANY STILL OWES TO STARHEDGE 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAID IT BOUGHT 68.3 STAKE IN SURTEX IN JULY

