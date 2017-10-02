REFILE-Jordan sets yield for US dollar 30-year bond at 7.50%

(Refiles to add size expectations, demand)
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has set the yield for a US dollar bond due October 2047 at 7.50%, according to a lead.
The deal’s size is expected to be US$1bn. The order books are about US$3bn.
The sovereign started marketing the notes with a yield in the high 7s.
The trade is today’s business via Citigroup and JP Morgan.
