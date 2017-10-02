FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Jordan sets yield for US dollar 30-year bond at 7.50%
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 17 days

REFILE-Jordan sets yield for US dollar 30-year bond at 7.50%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add size expectations, demand)

By Robert Hogg

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has set the yield for a US dollar bond due October 2047 at 7.50%, according to a lead.

The deal’s size is expected to be US$1bn. The order books are about US$3bn.

The sovereign started marketing the notes with a yield in the high 7s.

The trade is today’s business via Citigroup and JP Morgan.

The sovereign is rated B1 by Moody’s and BB- by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

