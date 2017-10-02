Romania poised for euro issuance - source

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Romania has hired banks for a euro issue, according to a source.

The sovereign could be looking to raise the funds through a tap of one of its outstanding bonds, said the source.

The Ministry of Finance did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Romania (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) raised €1.75bn in April through April 2027 notes at 170bp over mid-swaps and a tap of its October 2035s at 3.55%.

Lead managers on that deal were Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Bank, ING and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Julian Baker)