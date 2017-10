Oct 3(Reuters) - THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY ISSUED NEW FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2017 AND 2018

* SEES 2017 REVENUE OF 19.265 MLN EUROS AND AFTER-TAX PROFIT OF 1.648 MLN EUROS

* SEES 2018 REVENUE 16.011 MLN EUROS AND NET PROFIT OF 630,000 EUROS

