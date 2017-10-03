FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi launches US$10bn triple-tranche offering
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 16 days ago

Abu Dhabi launches US$10bn triple-tranche offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has launched a US$10bn triple-tranche bond offering at the tight end of price guidance, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set final terms for a US$3bn five-year note at 65bp over Treasuries; a US$4bn 10-year bond at plus 85bp; and a US$3bn 30-year tranche at plus 130bp.

Abu Dhabi had previously revised guidance to plus 70bp (+/-5bp) from an initial plus 85bp area on the five-year note; to plus 90bp (+/-5bp) from plus 105bp area on the 10-year bond; and to 135bp (+/-5bp) from 150bp area on the 30-year tranche.

Abu Dhabi is expected to price the deal on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal.

Abu Dhabi is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.