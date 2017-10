Oct 4 (Reuters) - ATM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AFTER TENDER FOR COMPANY‘S SHARES AAW III SP. Z O.O. AND MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES INCREASED THEIR STAKE IN COMPANY TO 66.08 PERCENT FROM 31.48 PERCENT

* AS A RESULT, JOINTLY WITH OTHER COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDER, ATP FIZ AN, AAW III AND MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES HOLD 91.17 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

