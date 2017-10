Oct 4(Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED THE DEED OF MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF INTERBANCA SPA INTO BANCA IFIS SPA, EFFECTIVE OCT. 23

* IFIS LEASING SPA WILL BE MERGED INTO BANCA IFIS IN 2018

* MERGER WILL TAKE EFFECT WITHOUT ANY CAPITAL INCREASE

* BANCA IFIS SHARES WILL BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF INTERBANCA AT A SWAP RATIO OF 1 OF BANCA IFIS‘S SHARE FOR EVERY 3.29 OF INTERBANCA SHARES

* THE SHARES OF INTERBANCA OWNED BY BANCA IFIS WILL BE CANCELLED

