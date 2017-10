BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN

Oct 5(Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREED WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG ON TERMS OF A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AS DOMINATING ENTITY AND WCM AS DOMINATED ENTITY

* WCM RESOLVED UPON ENTERING INTO THIS DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AND TO CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY, WHICH, INTER ALIA, SHOULD RESOLVE UPON THE ENTERING INTO THIS DOMINATION AGREEMENT

* MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF WCM TO RECEIVE ANNUAL COMPENSATION PAYMENT IN FORM A OF GUARANTEE DIVIDEND IN GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE LESS ANY CORPORATE INCOME TAX AND SOLIDARITY SURCHARGE AT THE PREVAILING RATE FOR THE RELEVANT FISCAL YEAR

* MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS SHALL RECEIVE COMPENSATION OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF THEIR WCM-SHARES AGAINST ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1.00 OF SHARE CAPITAL WITH EXCHANGE RATIO OF 4 NEW SHARES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG FOR EACH 23 WCM-SHARES

* MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF WCM RAINER LAUFS, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, BERND GÜNTHER, CHRISTIAN SCHEDE, ARTHUR WIENER AND NICOLA SIEVERS HAVE RESIGNED FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH EFFECT AS OF END OF GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017 SHALL RESOLVE ON THE REDUCTION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO THREE MEMBERS

