Oct 5(Reuters) - EXCELLENCE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD SIGNED A DEAL WITH TRANSGOURMET POLSKA SP Z O.O. FOR THE DELIVERY OF SYRUPS TO SELGROS CASH&CARRY NETWORK

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE DEAL AND ITS DURATION HAVE NOT BEEN SET Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)