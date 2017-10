Oct 5 (Reuters) - REGNON SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY‘S SHARES FROM OCT 3 TILL NOV 15 FOLLOWING REQUEST SUBMITTED BY POLISH FINANCIAL AUTHORITY (KNF)

