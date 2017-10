Oct 5 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON WEDNESDAY TO WITHDRAW SHARES OF MACROLOGIC SA FROM TRADING AS OF OCT. 10, FOLLOWING THE COMPANY‘S REQUEST

* MACROLOGIC SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED ON DELISTING THE COMPANY IN AUGUST

