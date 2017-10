Oct 5 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT LUBIN HOLDING GRUDZINSKI I WSPOLNICY SP. J. INCREASED ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 33.42 PERCENT FOLLOWING DISSOLUTION OF ARTIFEX MUNDI INVESTMENTS

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION LUBIN HOLDING GRUDZINSKI I WSPOLNICY SP. J. DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: