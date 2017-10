Oct 6 (Reuters) - SKOCZKOWSKA FABRYKA KAPELUSZY POLKAP SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ALLOTTED 1.8 MILLION SERIES D SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.50 ZLOTY EACH

* ISSUE PRICE WAS SET AT 1.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES D SHARES WERE OFFERED TO 12 PERSONS IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

