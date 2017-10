BRIEF-Mittel launches a voluntary offer for exchange of 2013-2019 bonds

Oct 6 (Reuters) - MITTEL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY LAUNCHED VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR EXCHANGE OF 57.1 MILLION BONDS

* OFFER FOR 2013-2019 BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.88 EACH, THE CONSIDERATION CONSISTS OF MAXIMUM 57.1 MILLION 2017-2023 WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.895 EACH AND A CASH COMPONENT OF 285,295.78 EURO

* THE OFFER WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO EXTEND THE AVERAGE LIFE EXPECTANCY OF GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT AS WELL AS TO REDUCE THE COST OF THE NON-CURRENT INDEBTEDNESS COMPONENT

* THE BONDS 2013-2019 INTEREST AT THE FIXED ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE IS 6.00 PCT AND BONDS 2017-2023 INTEREST AT THE GROSS NOMINAL ANNUAL GROSS FIXED RATE IS 3.75 PCT

* THE PREMIUM IN PURCHASE AND EXCHANGE RATIO IS ABOUT 2.3 PCT OF NOMINAL VALUE

