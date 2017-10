BRIEF-Selvita: FDA suspends clinical trial of SEL24 after patient death

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ORDERED SUSPENSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL24

* FDA ISSUED DECISION AFTER THE DEATH OF PATIENT FOLLOWING A STROKE THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY OCCURRED AND WAS REPORTED AS SUSPECTED SERIOUS UNEXPECTED ADVERSE REACTION

* COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT ADMITTING ITS PRODUCT SEL24 TO CLINICAL TRIALS BY FDA IN AUGUST

* COMPANY TO WORK CLOSELY WITH FDA TO RESUME THE STUDY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BY PROVIDING ADDITIONAL DATA AND INTRODUCING AMENDMENTS IN TRIAL PROTOCOL

