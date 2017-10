LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, acting through the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic and the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency, has opened books a October 2047 bond at low to mid 50s over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The deal is expected to have a €1bn size.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC (B&D) and Natixis.

The issuer is rated A2/A+/A+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)