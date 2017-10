LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance, has opened books on a tap of its €1bn 2.375% notes due 2027, according to a lead.

The tap is expected to have a benchmark size.

The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- and is expected to price the deal today via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale.