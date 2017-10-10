FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Republic sets pricing range for €1bn no-grow 30-year bond
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 9:51 AM / in 10 days

Slovak Republic sets pricing range for €1bn no-grow 30-year bond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has revised pricing for a €1bn no-grow bond due October 2047 to mid-swaps plus 45bp-47bp, to price in range, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at low to mid 50s over, with then pricing revised to plus 50bp area.

The order books are in excess of €3.25bn, including €125m of lead manager interest.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC (B&D) and Natixis.

The issuer is rated A2/A+/A+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.