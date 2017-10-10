Slovak Republic launches EUR1bn 30-year bond at 45bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has launched a EUR1bn bond due October 2047 at mid-swaps plus 45bp, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at low to mid 50s over, with pricing revised to plus 50bp area, before a final revision to plus 45bp-47bp, to price in range.

The order books were in excess of EUR3.25bn at the last update, including EUR125m of lead manager interest.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC (B&D) and Natixis.

The issuer is rated A2/A+/A+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)