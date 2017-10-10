FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania sets price for tap at 128bp over mid-swaps
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 9 days ago

Romania sets price for tap at 128bp over mid-swaps

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Romania has set the spread for a tap of its €1bn 2.375% April 2027 bonds at 128bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The compares with guidance of plus 130bp-135bp and an initial marketing level of plus 140bp area.

Books are at €2.7bn, including lead manager interest. The tap is expected to have a benchmark size.

The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (all stable) and is expected to price the deal today via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale (B&D). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.