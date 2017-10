Oct 11 (Reuters) - ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG:

* TERMINATION OF THE “ATDORF” PROJECT BURDENS EBIT WITH AROUND 11 MILLION EUROS

* EXPECTED EBIT OF 40 TO 50 MILLION EUROS FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL LIKELY NOT BE ACHIEVED

