Oct 11 (Reuters) - EURONA WIRELESS TELECOM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE BOARD DECIDED TO SEGREGATE ITS SATELLITE BUSINESS AND INTEGRATE IT INTO QUANTIS GLOBAL SL (QUANTIS), A COMPANY ACQUIRED BY EURONA IN 2016

* QUANTIS, IN THIS WAY, WILL GROUP THE ENTIRE BUSINESS OF PROVIDING BROADBAND SERVICES VIA SATELLITE WITHIN THE EURONA GROUP

* THE NET ASSET VALUE TO BE TRANSMITTED TO QUANTIS AMOUNTS TO 5.1 MILLION EUROS

* THE SEGREGATION WILL HAVE EFFECTS AS OF JAN. 1, 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2kD7Fbb

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)