Oct 11 (Reuters) - BALTIC BRIDGE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH ENERFUND SP. Z O.O. ON COOPERATION FOCUSED ON CO-INVESTMENTS AND ANALYSIS OF INVESTMENT PROJECTS

* ENERFUND IS A GRANT-CAPITAL FUND OPERATING IN THE ENERGY SECTOR IN TERMS OF SMART CITY PROJECTS Source text for Eikon:

