Oct 12 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT LEDA INVESTMENTS RFI SP. Z O.O. DECREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 0.51 PERCENT FROM 7.69 PERCENT IN THE COMPANY‘S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION

* STAKE OF NEWIND S.A. IN THE COMPANY GOT INCREASED TO 6.72 PERCENT FOLLOWING THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTRATION BEFORE WHICH NEWIND DID NOT HOLD ANY STAKE IN THE COMPANY

