* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT MURAPOL SA IPO-MUP.WA INDIRECTLY THROUGH ITS UNITS ABADON REAL ESTATE SA AND PETROFOX SP. Z O.O. INCREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 66 PERCENT FROM 55.48 PERCENT

* THE INCREASE OF STAKE IS THE RESULT OF SETTLEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR AWBUD SHARES CARRIED BY MURAPOL

