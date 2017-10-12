Banco de Brasil to roadshow USD benchmark

LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - Banco do Brasil SA (Ba2/BB/BB) has mandated BB Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, Santander and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the US starting October 16.

A senior unsecured 144A/Reg S USD-denominated benchmark size transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Banco de Brasil is one of Brazil’s largest banks in terms of assets and the largest bank in the domestic asset management sector, with operations in key global economic and financial centres.