BRIEF-Adveo sells warehouse in France and finalises refinancing process

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WAREHOUSE OF ITS UNIT ADVEO FRANCE IN COMPANS FOR 8 MILLION EUROS, WITH A GAIN OF ABOUT 2.6 MILLION EUROS

* THE CLOSURE OF THE DEAL IS EXPECTED IN DECEMBER

* IN RELATION TO DEBT REFINANCING AGREEMENT, THE COMPANY SAID THAT THE ENTIRE FINANCING IS ACTIVATED, INCLUDING THE PROVISION OF THE REVOLVING LINE OF 10.5 MILLION EUROS WITH A MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS

* AS A RESULT, THE COMPANY FINALISES THE PROCESS OF REFINANCING WITH THE ENTITIES PARTICIPATING IN THE AGREEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)