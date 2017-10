Oct 13 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH CHARGE TO NON-MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS IN SIX BATCHES THROUGH ISSUANCE OF TOTAL OF 20.9 MILLION SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.50 EUROS AND SHARE PREMIUM OF 1.50 PER EACH SHARE

* TO PROPOSE THE LAST BATCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH CHARGE TO MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF MAXIMUM OF 35.0 MILLION NEW SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.50 EURO EACH Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)