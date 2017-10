Oct 13 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CONSOB HAS APPROVED PROSPECTUS AND SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS “MITTEL 2017-2023”

* THE OFFER WILL RUN FROM OCT 16 TO NOVEMBER 8, SUBJECT TO ANY EXTENSION OF THE OFFER

