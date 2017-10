BRIEF-KNF approves IPO prospectus of NanoGroup

Oct 13 (Reuters) - THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF):

* SAYS IT HAS APPROVED IPO PROSPECTUS OF NANOGROUP SA IPO-NAN.WA

* NANOGROUP IS A COMPANY DEVELOPING BIOTECHNOLOGY AND MEDICAL PROJECTS FOR ONCOLOGY, TRANSPLANTOLOGY AND BLOOD DONATIONS

* THE COMPANY SAID IN MAY THE AIM OF THE IPO WAS TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR FINANCING BIOTECHNOLOGICAL PROJECTS THAT ARE CURRENTLY BEING DEVELOPED BY THE COMPANY

