Oct 17 (Reuters) - MAKOLAB SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BEFORE PLANNED DATE

* ON OCT. 16 THE CO HAS COMPLETED THE BUY-BACK OF OWN SHARES

* AS RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS EXECUTED SINCE AUG 16, 2016, THE CO BOUGHT A TOTAL OF 87,750 OWN SHARES FOR 182,194 ZLOTYS

* ALL OWN SHARES HAVE BEEN REDEEMED

