BRIEF-Shareholder plans to sell up to 136.2 mln of Echo Investment's shares

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Echo Investment SA:

* SAID IT AND ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER LISALA SIGNED SHARE OFFERING AND PLACEMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEMPEN & CO, PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING AND WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES

* LISALA PLANS TO SELL MAXIMUM OF 136.2 MILLION OF CO‘S SHARES (MINUS SHARES OFFERED TO NICKLAS LINDBERG AND TO MACIEJ DROZD WHO PLAN TO INVEST MAXIMUM OF 500,000 EUROS AND 200,000 EUROS RESPECTIVELY)

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO INSITITUTIONAL INVESTORS OUTSIDE US AND TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS IN US

