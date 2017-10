BRIEF-Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania signs preliminary agreement with Staropolskie Specjaly

Oct 17(Reuters) - ZAKLADY MIESNE HENRYK KANIA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER BUSINESS OF STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY SP. Z O.O TO THE COMPANY

* PARTIES AGREED TO SIGN FINAL AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER BY STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY ITS BUSINESS TO THE CO NO LATER THAN BY DEC. 28

* THE TRANSACTION WILL BE UNDERTAKEN TO RELEASE STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY FROM DEBT OWED TO THE CO

* VALUE OF ACQUIRED BUSINESS IS ESTIMATED AT 293 MILLION ZLOTYS

