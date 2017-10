BRIEF-GLG Pharma signs contract with IQ Pharma for realization of TNBC Project

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GLG Pharma SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH IQ PHARMA SA FOR REALIZATION OF TNBC PROJECT

* AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR PHASE I(OPTIMAL THERAPEUTIC DOSE) AND II (DETERMINATION OF EFFICACY) CLINICAL TRIALS FOR THERAPY WITH AN INNOVATIVE STAT-3 INHIBITOR IN ORAL FORM IN PATIENTS WITH DIAGNOSED TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER (TNBC)

* SUBJECT OF THE CONTRACT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED UNTIL DEC 31, 2018

* REMUNERATION FOR IQ PHARMA AMOUNTS TO 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)