BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech cuts 2017 outlook

Oct 17 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY 9-MONTH SALES REVENUE EUR 806 MLN, UP 3.3 PCT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* 9-MONTH UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN AT 26.8 PCT VS 27.3 PCT YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 SEES INCREASE OF SALES REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES BY ABOUT 4 PCT (VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FROM ABOUT 8 PCT TO 12 PCT)

* IN 2017 SEES UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AT ABOUT THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL OF 27.5 PCT (VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ABOUT +0.5 PCT POINTS VS FY 2016)

* CONFIRMS MID-TERM TARGETS