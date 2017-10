Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR A MAXIMUM OF 12.0 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 3 PERCENT OF COLONIAL‘S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF UP TO 100.0 MILLION EUROS

* THE MAXIMUM DURATION OF THE PROGRAM IS SIX MONTHS

