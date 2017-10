BRIEF-Nireus 9-months net result turns to profit of EUR 8.4 mln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, NINE MONTHS 2017 SALES AT EUR 159.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 149 MILLION IN 2016 MARKING AN INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT

* OPERATIONAL EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 19 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* THE TOTAL AFTER TAX RESULTS OF THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.4 MILLION AS COMPARED TO LOSSES OF EUR 1.6 MILLION DURING THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* OPERATING CASH FLOWS AMOUNTED TO EUR 23.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION. AS COMPARED TO THE CORRESPONDING PRIOR YEAR NINE-MONTH PERIOD

